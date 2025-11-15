The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $286.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $290.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,195 shares of company stock worth $15,042,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

