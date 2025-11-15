Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,095 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 705.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $237,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $910,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.