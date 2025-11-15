Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 38,727 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,094,000 after buying an additional 6,059,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,196,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

