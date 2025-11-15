7,239 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,494.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 209,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 196,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,058.9% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,502.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.