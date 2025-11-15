Truepoint Inc. Sells 1,713 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

