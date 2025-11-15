16,861 Shares in Nokia Corporation $NOK Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Nokia by 5.7% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nokia by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Nokia by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 23.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.00 to $7.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Santander lowered Nokia to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

