Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

