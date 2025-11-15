Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 564 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Baird R W lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average of $219.21. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

