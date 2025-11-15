OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $99.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

