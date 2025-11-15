YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Position Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 110.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314,878 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $79,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in YETI by 4,552.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.89. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

