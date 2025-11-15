Sculati Wealth Management LLC Invests $417,000 in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

