Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 527 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $89,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Salesforce by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $243.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.63. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $554,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,108,102.86. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

