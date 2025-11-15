Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 116,613 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $116,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $413,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,670 shares of company stock worth $44,543,236. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $344.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

