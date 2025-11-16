Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 22.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) was up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 290,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 227,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Granada Gold Mine Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.70.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
