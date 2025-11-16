JinkoSolar (JKS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 17th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of ($2.56) per share and revenue of $2.7174 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of JKS opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7,759.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $28.99.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Further Reading

