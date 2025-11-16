ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1751) per share and revenue of $4.7377 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE ZK opened at $27.53 on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 4,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,832 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 169.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 975,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after acquiring an additional 612,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 248.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 190,126 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 336,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,550,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ZK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.