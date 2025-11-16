Freightos (CRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $7.6410 million for the quarter. Freightos has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 78.58%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Freightos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Freightos alerts:

Freightos Stock Performance

CRGO stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.14. Freightos has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Freightos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Freightos

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freightos by 183.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freightos during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Freightos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.