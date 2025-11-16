Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Insider Sells £14,430 in Stock

Nov 16th, 2025

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQGet Free Report) insider Oliver Laird sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111, for a total transaction of £14,430.

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 112.20 on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38 and a 1-year high of GBX 130. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.52. The company has a market cap of £287.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 120 to GBX 140 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Singer Capital Markets reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vanquis Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 111.50.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

