Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR) Receives $55.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

MTSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metsera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Metsera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Metsera in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Metsera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Metsera by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Metsera by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Metsera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Metsera by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metsera in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSR opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of -11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. Metsera has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.55).

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

