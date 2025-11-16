BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Down 21.5% – Time to Sell?

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 21.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.50 and last traded at €3.50. Approximately 536,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,911% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.46.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,613.93.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

