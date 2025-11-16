Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 190.

QLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 172 to GBX 183 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 193 to GBX 203 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 186 to GBX 189 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Quilter to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 150 to GBX 195 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Get Quilter alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QLT

Quilter Price Performance

Quilter Company Profile

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 177.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,773.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.61. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 119.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.