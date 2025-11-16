Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $109.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

