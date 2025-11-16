Analysts Set Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target at $5.96

Shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.9643.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price target on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Denny’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

In other Denny’s news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,524,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,461,612.40. This trade represents a 5.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 433,307 shares of company stock worth $1,945,837. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Denny’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 217.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

