Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Etsy Stock Down 2.5%

About Etsy

NYSE ETSY opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $76.51.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

