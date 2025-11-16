Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $18.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.3250.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 209.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1,187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vipshop by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

