ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, November 20th

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $119.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth $681,531,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 110,080.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,635,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629,056 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,524,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,677,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

