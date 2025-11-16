Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) PT at C$203.00

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$203.00.

GSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on goeasy from C$210.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of goeasy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on goeasy from C$194.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Get goeasy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on goeasy

goeasy Stock Down 0.4%

GSY opened at C$122.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$169.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$120.75 and a 1 year high of C$216.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$440.22 million during the quarter. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 19.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.