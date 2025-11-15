Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,506 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $82,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,346,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after buying an additional 79,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWIN shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

BWIN stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

