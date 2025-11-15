3,027 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jabil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,258,942 shares in the company, valued at $261,570,379.34. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,487.63. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $201.45 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

