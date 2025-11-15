Head to Head Comparison: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) versus Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -34.03% -12.24% Sandstorm Gold 17.78% 2.38% 1.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 4 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Augusta Gold and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $10.15, indicating a potential downside of 16.50%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Sandstorm Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.09) -13.51 Sandstorm Gold $193.59 million 18.52 $14.29 million $0.12 101.29

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Augusta Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine. The company has a portfolio of 243 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

