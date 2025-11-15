Opinicus Capital Inc. Acquires 833 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,902,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,296 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 57,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

