Critical Contrast: Nixxy (NIXX) & The Competition

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nixxy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nixxy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 157 638 765 51 2.44

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 31.88%. Given Nixxy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $15.12 million -$22.59 million -0.74 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 2.94

This table compares Nixxy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nixxy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Risk & Volatility

Nixxy has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nixxy competitors beat Nixxy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Nixxy Company Profile

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

