Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 23.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 113,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 501,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

