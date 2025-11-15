Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 127.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

