PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $215.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. The trade was a 24.56% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and have sold 7,120 shares valued at $1,880,196. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.