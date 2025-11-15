Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Position Cut by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $132,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 911,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $209,670,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

