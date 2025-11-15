Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Position Decreased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VO opened at $286.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

