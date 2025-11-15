Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $617.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $614.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

