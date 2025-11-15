Fusion Capital LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

CIBR stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

