Union Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

