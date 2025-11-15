Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $110.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

