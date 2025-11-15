Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,298,000 after buying an additional 1,274,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after buying an additional 512,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after buying an additional 2,329,964 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

