Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 728,680 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 728,680 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $299.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $393.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

