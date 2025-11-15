Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of JKHY opened at $164.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.74. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

