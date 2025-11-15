Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up about 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $64,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Dover by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 24.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 36.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

