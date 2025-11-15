T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Issues Earnings Results

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 273.15% and a negative return on equity of 235.67%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

T Stamp Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of IDAI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 198,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,715. T Stamp has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of T Stamp as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDAI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised T Stamp to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on T Stamp from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDAI

About T Stamp

(Get Free Report)

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.