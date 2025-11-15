Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Releases Earnings Results

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 21.95%.
Bavarian Nordic Price Performance
Shares of Bavarian Nordic stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 4,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,711. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. Bavarian Nordic has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
Bavarian Nordic Company Profile
