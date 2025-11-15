Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter.

Selectis Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBCS remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Friday. Selectis Health has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Selectis Health alerts:

About Selectis Health

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

Receive News & Ratings for Selectis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selectis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.