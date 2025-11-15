Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter.
Selectis Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBCS remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Friday. Selectis Health has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.26.
About Selectis Health
