Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.6535, but opened at $27.69. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.65 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

