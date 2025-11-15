Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 321.80 and last traded at GBX 332.51. Approximately 59,830,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,484% from the average daily volume of 2,315,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
